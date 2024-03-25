South Africa

High-calibre firearms discovered, six arrested in foiled Sandton robbery

25 March 2024 - 07:34
Police recovered high-calibre firearms when they apprehended six suspects in Sandton.
Police recovered high-calibre firearms when they apprehended six suspects in Sandton.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police apprehended a gang that was allegedly planning to commit a robbery on Sunday using a marked courier truck. 

Police intercepted a courier company bakkie and a private bakkie with six armed suspects who were allegedly en route to commit a robbery in Sandton.

"The suspects were found in possession of two rifles and three pistols loaded with live rounds of ammunition," said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo. 

He said they received information about the gang that would commit a robbery using a marked courier truck.

"Members from the Johannesburg flying squad spotted the two vehicles matching the descriptions given travelling on the N1 South. They followed the suspects until Sandton, where they stopped the vehicles, a branded courier company bakkie driven by an employee of the company and a double-cab bakkie," said Masondo.

Police followed the suspects until the M1 South in Sandton, where they stopped the two vehicles.
Police followed the suspects until the M1 South in Sandton, where they stopped the two vehicles.
Image: Supplied

Masondo said both vehicles were searched and the rifles and pistols were found in possession of the suspects.

He said six suspects were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and conspiracy to commit robbery.

"The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine if they were used in the commission of other crimes, and suspects will be profiled to establish if they are wanted for committing other crimes."

TimesLIVE

