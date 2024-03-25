news

Lucid signs deal to raise $1bn from Saudi Arabia's PIF affiliate

25 March 2024 - 15:04 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
EV maker Lucid says it has signed a deal to raise $1bn (R18.92bn) from an affiliate of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
EV maker Lucid says it has signed a deal to raise $1bn (R18.92bn) from an affiliate of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
Image: Lucid Motors

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid said on Monday it had signed a deal to raise $1bn (R18.92bn) in funding from an affiliate of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Ayar Third Investment Company, an affiliate of the sovereign wealth fund, will buy $1bn in convertible preferred stock, the EV maker said.

Shares of the California-based company, which intends to use the proceeds for corporate purposes, among other things, rose about 4% in premarket trading.

READ MORE:

Chinese EV makers take centre stage at Bangkok Motor Show

Boosted by strong electric vehicle sales, Chinese carmakers will be in the spotlight at the Bangkok International Motor Show this week, underscoring ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Nissan to launch 30 new models by 2027

Nissan said on Monday it would launch 30 new models over the next three years and aim to raise its global sales by 1-million vehicles while cutting ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

LDV entering South African market with T60 pick-up

Forming part of China's SAIC Motor, LDV announced on Monday it will launch a new range of double cab pick-ups to the South African market in May 2024.
Motoring
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ferrari's Sainz on how he went from hospital to hero Motorsport
  2. LDV entering South African market with T60 pick-up news
  3. Northvolt says speed of EV growth slowing but trend remains news
  4. Would you buy this bizarre 48-cylinder motorcycle for R1.4m? news
  5. Lucid signs deal to raise $1bn from Saudi Arabia's PIF affiliate news

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest