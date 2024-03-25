news

Suzuki Jimny to be recalled in South Africa to rectify mechanical problem

Model year 2019 Jimnys could lose power due to a faulty fuel pump

25 March 2024 - 16:27 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Due to a manufacturing defect, the fuel pump impeller may swell and cause the fuel pump to stop working.
Due to a manufacturing defect, the fuel pump impeller may swell and cause the fuel pump to stop working.
Image: Supplied

Suzuki is recalling Jimnys from model year 2019 to organise a free replacement of a fuel pump which could cause the car to lose power.

“Due to a manufacturing defect, the fuel pump impeller may swell and cause the fuel pump to stop working,” the company said in a recall notice issued in Australia.

“If this occurs, the engine could stall resulting in a loss of power. A loss of power while driving increases the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users.”

Suzuki SA said some of the vehicles affected in the recall are in South Africa.

“Parts have been ordered from factory (air order), and once stock arrives, there will be a campaign for this batch of vehicles. Customers will be contacted directly by the dealer,” said Suzuki SA spokesperson Eileen Gengan.

The issue affected Jimnys from the 2019 model year but she could not say how many vehicles were being recalled.

READ MORE

LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX five-door joins our fleet

The latest and most practical version of Suzuki's popular off-roader has entered our long-term test fleet. Thomas Falkiner is looking forward to the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Every new crossover launched in South Africa during 2023

Despite the economic downturn, crossovers continue to be a popular choice among South African buyers for their practicality and raised ground ...
Motoring
3 months ago

These were South Africa’s best selling SUVs in 2023

The growing SUV/crossover segment accounted for 51% of sales last year, followed by hatchbacks (37%) and sedans (7%)
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Suzuki Jimny to be recalled in South Africa to rectify mechanical problem news
  2. Ferrari's Sainz on how he went from hospital to hero Motorsport
  3. LDV entering South African market with T60 pick-up news
  4. Northvolt says speed of EV growth slowing but trend remains news
  5. Would you buy this bizarre 48-cylinder motorcycle for R1.4m? news

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest