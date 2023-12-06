New Models

Recap

Every new crossover launched in South Africa during 2023

07 December 2023 - 10:29
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The new Puma is Ford's newest product launched in 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Puma is Ford's newest product launched in 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED

Despite the economic downturn, crossovers continue to be a popular choice among South African buyers for their practicality and raised ground clearance. No fewer than 19 new or enhanced crossovers were launched in the country during the past year:

Ford Puma

Ford has returned to the popular mid-size crossover segment after focusing much on its bakkie and SUV offerings. The new Puma is aimed at customers who seek luxury items wrapped in a sporty coupe silhouette. Power is from a 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 92kW and 170Nm. 

Prices: R569,900-R613,900

Warranty: four years/120,000km

Service plan (opt): five years/90,000km.

Pros: High level specification

Cons: Pricey

BMW X1 competes with the Audi Q3, Lexus UX and few other rivals. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW X1 competes with the Audi Q3, Lexus UX and few other rivals. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW X1

BMW polished its good-looking entry-level SUV into a winner. Two trim levels are on sale, the xLine and M Sports, and engines are a 1.5l three-cylinder petrol, a 2.0l four-cylinder diesel an full electric iX1.

Price: R788,045-R1,245,000

Warranty: two years/unlimited km

Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km

Pros: Sophisticated, frugal, good looker

Cons: None

The ATTO 3 BYD is a first electric crossover that debuted this year. Picture: SUPPLIED
The ATTO 3 BYD is a first electric crossover that debuted this year. Picture: SUPPLIED

BYD Atto 3

Chinese debutant BYD launched the well-equipped and fully electric Atto 3. It is powered by a 150kW and 310Nm motor linked to a 49.92kWh or larger 60.48kWh battery, offering 320km and 420km of driving range, respectively.

Price: R768,000-R835,000

Warranty: five years/100,000km

Service plan: five years/100,000km

Pros: High level specification, electric

Cons: Pricey, range anxiety, unknown entity

The Renault Captur is a stylish and practical city romper with heart-warming fuel consumption. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The Renault Captur is a stylish and practical city romper with heart-warming fuel consumption. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

Renault Captur

The new Renault Captur has the expected list of luxury and safety items and more, such as a steering wheel warmer that is handy in winter.

Price R479,999-R499,999

Warranty: five years/150,000km

Service plan: three years/45,000km

Price: R499,999

Pros: Refinement, frugality

Cons: Nothing sticks out

The facelift features a more prominent new grille. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The facelift features a more prominent new grille. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

Cherry Tiggo 8 Pro Max

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max, with more power from a 2.0l turbo petrol, is a performance seven-seat bargain. It has gained more luxury and sets itself apart with some cosmetic changes and a quartet of exhaust tips

Price: R669,900

Warranty: five years vehicle/10 years engine for the first owner

Service plan: five years/60,000km

Pros: Price, fits seven passengers

Cons: High fuel consumption

The new Max is the top model in the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro range launched in 2023.
The new Max is the top model in the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro range launched in 2023.

Cherry Tiggo 7 Pro Max

Chinese Chery also extended the Max treatment to the five-seater Tiggo 7 Pro that injects more power and features, including all-wheel drive underpinnings, as standard. 

Price: R529,900-R609,900

Warranty: five years vehicle/10 years engine for first owner

Service plan: five years/60,000km

Pros: Price, practicality,

Cons: High fuel consumption

A new Nissan X-Trail also went on sale in past 12 months. Picture: SUPPLIED
A new Nissan X-Trail also went on sale in past 12 months. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nissan X-Trail

The stalwart range returned in new-generation form this year packing new technologies and more room for passengers in five or seven passenger guise, and in front and all-wheel drive. Power is from a 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with outputs of 135kW and 244Nm.

Price: R794,900

Warranty: six-years/150,000km

Service plan: three years/90,000km

Pros: Functional, luxurious

Cons: Pricey at the top

The Hyundai Tucson N Line is peppered with visibly sportier touches inside and out than its regular cousins. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The Hyundai Tucson N Line is peppered with visibly sportier touches inside and out than its regular cousins. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

Hyundai Tucson N Line AWD

The Hyundai Tucson range benefited from a new range-topper in the N Line. It features bolder styling cues and is powered by 2.0l diesel engine with outputs of 137kW and 416Nm paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Price: R815,900

Warranty: five years for the vehicle/150,000km vehicle; drivetrain seven years/200,000km.

Pros: Frugal diesel performance, practical

Cons: Noisy engine

The Suzuki Fronx is a coupe crossover option in a long list of subcompact alternatives. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Suzuki Fronx is a coupe crossover option in a long list of subcompact alternatives. Picture: SUPPLIED

Suzuki Fronx

The Suzuki Fronx offers trending features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and head-up display. The rest of the features such as air conditioning, electric windows add to the enjoyment of urban travel in a tough-looking little cookie. 

Price: R288,900-R344,900

Warranty: five years/200,000km

Service plan: four years/60,000km.

Pros: Affordable, well equipped, fun to drive

Cons: Not entirely family friendly

The Grandland is Opel's range-topping model. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Grandland is Opel's range-topping model. Picture: SUPPLIED

Opel Grandland

The range-topper benefited from aesthetic and specification upgrades in 2023. Expect new adaptive IntelliLux LED pixel headlights, a digital driver display, wireless charging and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. Power is by a 1.6l petrol turbo engine with 121kW and 240Nm, feeding the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Price: R599,900-R720,900

Warranty: five years/100,000km

Service plan: five years/100,000km

Pros: Well specified

Cons: Expensive

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser debuted. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Toyota Urban Cruiser debuted. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota Urban Cruiser

This best-seller morphed into a better looking and better specified bargain crossover in 2023. The new range gets 17-inch steel wheels, bi-halogen headlamps and Toyota Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as part of features.

Pricing: R337,600-R379,100

Warranty: five years/100,000km

Service plan: five years/100,000km

Pros: Price, practicality, brand strength

Cons: Pricier than the car it replaces

A family-sized Suzuki Jimny is now on sale. Picture: COLIN MILEMAN
A family-sized Suzuki Jimny is now on sale. Picture: COLIN MILEMAN

Suzuki Jimny 5 door

The Jimny is a popular buy for its endearing looks and great off-road ability. The introduction of the four-door version means families no longer need to choose between rear passengers or luggage for long trips. 

Price: R429,900-R479,900

Warranty: five years/200,000km

Service plan: four years/60,000km

Pros: Price, Practicality 

Cons: Slow

The rear gets slight restyling on the taillamps with a single bar light across, while F Sport models also get a specific bumper not similar to other models. Picture: SUPPLIED
The rear gets slight restyling on the taillamps with a single bar light across, while F Sport models also get a specific bumper not similar to other models. Picture: SUPPLIED

Lexus UX

Revisions introduced in 2023 include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out. It remains a single range hybrid-electric drivetrain of a 135kW and 188Nm four-cylinder 2.0l petrol engine and a single-speed CVT transmission driving the front wheels in all models.

Price: R857,900-R1,005,200

Warranty: seven years/105,000km vehicle, eight years/195,000km hybrid battery

Maintenance plan: seven years/105,000km

Pros: Hybrid frugality, build quality

Cons: Costly, not that fast

The spruced up Fiat 500X is another fresh crossover alternative in 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED
The spruced up Fiat 500X is another fresh crossover alternative in 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED

Fiat 500X

The new 500X also debuted during the year with new technologies and an open-top derivative. It looks even better thanks to aesthetic tweaks, and is available in Cross, Sport and a Cross Sport EST (extended soft top) trims.

Price: R509,900-R580,900

Warranty: five years/100,000km

Service plan: three years/60,000km.

Pros: Looks good, functional, sporadic

Cons: A bit unrefined, not a full cabrio

The new Suzuki Grand Vitara entered the crossover market this year. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Suzuki Grand Vitara entered the crossover market this year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Suzuki Grand Vitara

Suzuki launched its new Grand Vitara range in two model derivatives. Features include 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, automatic climate control, cruise control and a leather multifunction steering wheel.

Price: R347,900-R542,900

Warranty: five years/100,000km

Service plan: four years/60,000km

Pros: Price, family friendly

Cons: Small dealer footprint

The Nissan Magnite gets a new technically-updated range for 2024. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Nissan Magnite gets a new technically-updated range for 2024. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift

Nissan started marketing the Magnite EZ-Shift range this year. These models are fitted with an automated manual transmission mated to a 53kW and 96Nm producing 1.0l three-cylinder motor. You can still get conventional manual and a CVT if you want. 

Price: R227,900-R358,800

Warranty: six years/150,000km

Service plan: three years/30,000km

Pros: Handsome, affordable

Cons: Build quality

The new Maserati Grecale seen here in range-topping Trofeo guise is now on sale in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Maserati Grecale seen here in range-topping Trofeo guise is now on sale in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

Maserati Grecale

The Grecale finally went on sale during the year. It is a midsize premium crossover built to compete with the likes of Porsche’s Macan, Audi Q5 and Alfa Romeo Stelvio comprising three petrol-powered models and an electric Folgore version that’s still to come.

Price: R1,990,000-R2,920,000

Warranty: three years/unlimited km

Service plan: five years/100,000km

Pros: Exotic

Cons: Pricey

The new Citroen C3 crossover is the French brand's new budget offering. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Citroen C3 crossover is the French brand's new budget offering. Picture: SUPPLIED

Citroën C3

French brand Citroën surprised with the new C3 crossover SUV. It’s a competitively priced alternative to the likes of Renault’s popular Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It’s powered by a 1.2l naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine with 61kW and 115Nm managed through a five-speed manual transmission only.

Price: R229,900

Warranty: five years/100,000km

Service plan: three years/60,000km

Pros: Affordable, functional

Cons: Single model, no automatic

The Omoda C5 arrived early in 2023 and gained a special edition with Gold alloy wheels and a rear wing towards the end of the year Picture: SUPPLIED
The Omoda C5 arrived early in 2023 and gained a special edition with Gold alloy wheels and a rear wing towards the end of the year Picture: SUPPLIED

Omoda C5

The Omoda needed little introduction when it debuted in 2023. The bold “diamond matrix” grille and wedge-shaped roofline did all the marketing work. It’s powered by a 1.5l petrol turbo engine with 115kW and 230Nm on tap and a continuously variable transmission.

Price: R442,900-R609,900

Warranty: five years for the vehicle/10 years, engine for the first owner

Service plan: five years/70,000km

Pros: High level of specification, bold looks, price

Cons: Unproven reliability

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Frugal Honda Fit Hybrid gets a refresh for summer

The Honda Fit Hybrid has been treated to a mild makeover. Now available in South Africa, this fuel-sipper benefits from a more sporty appearance ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Mzansi-bound Mini Cooper SE gets John Cooper Works Trim package

The sporty new electric Mini Cooper SE is to land in South Africa during the second quarter of 2024.
Motoring
1 day ago

Isuzu unveils new D-Max X-Rider double-cab bakkie

Based on the mid-tier D-Max 1.9 Ddi LS, this striking load-lugger stands out from the crowd courtesy of an exterior overhaul.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad