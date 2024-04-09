German luxury carmaker Porsche has partnered with ClearMotion to validate the US start-up's active suspension technology and road-reading software and has signed a licensing agreement for its technology, the companies said on Tuesday.
ClearMotion CEO Zack Anderson declined to say which Porsche models the company's technology could be used for but told Reuters it could be used in any electric or combustion-engine model without any need to redesign those vehicles.
“Vehicle-motion is the next frontier in delivering a markedly superior experience for drivers and passengers,” Porsche vice-president for drive systems Ingo Albers said. “This collaboration is intended to lay the groundwork for evaluating a closer long-term co-operation with ClearMotion.”
The ClearMotion1 suspension system uses a combination of hardware — a small unit containing a motor and power electronics sits in each wheel well of a vehicle — and software to read the road ahead, which the start-up says cuts motion inside a car by about 75% vs the best available technology.
Last December ClearMotion said it would supply that technology for Nio's upcoming ET9 in a contract covering 750,000 cars over the lifetime of the luxury sedan model.
ClearMotion will also validate its RoadMotion “road surface fingerprinting software” with Porsche, which Anderson told Reuters collects road data, uploads it to the cloud then streams it back to cars to make for a more comfortable ride and avoid obstacles such as potholes.
“Porsche is excited about our ability to deliver performance without sacrifice in comfort,” Anderson said.
The start-up will announce relationships with a number of other carmakers in the months ahead.
Porsche partners with ClearMotion for its smooth suspension tech
Image: Supplied
