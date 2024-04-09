As a result, the package is considerably more discreet from the outside while wind noise is also noticeably reduced. Buyers seeking more discretion can upgrade from the cost-effective split windscreen to an optional curved item.
As in SVI’s other B6-rated security kits, the Stopgun V3.0 package comprises 40mm ballistic glass and 5-6mm steel plates integrated into the occupant cell. Areas covered include all pillars and doors, the roof, the rear section, partial firewall, battery and ABS unit. Uprated door hinges and an upgraded front suspension are included in the price.
The armouring solution is available for the Ranger Single Cab, Super Cab and Double Cab.
The Stopgun V3.0 security option for the Ford Ranger can be installed in three weeks, with package prices starting at R295,293 (ex VAT) for the Single Cab. Options include the curved windscreen, a bullbar-and-ballistic-grille combo and runflat rings for the tyres.
SVI upgrades Stopgun V3.0 armouring kit for Ford Ranger
Image: Supplied
Local armoured car specialists SVI Engineering on Tuesday launched an updated Stopgun B6 V3.0 armouring package for the latest-generation Ford Ranger.
Available to order from any Ford dealership, this semi-discreet B6 armouring option offers protection from assault rifles such as the AK47, R1 and R5. This makes it ideal for combating general crime, escorting valuables in transit or for use on mining patrols.
Exclusive to the new Ford Ranger, though set to be expanded to the closely related Volkswagen Amarok in the future, the Stopgun V3.0 package is differentiated from the V2.0 kit chiefly by the flat armoured glass (complete with gunports) which has been shifted inwards to allow the standard side windows to remain in place.
Image: Supplied
As a result, the package is considerably more discreet from the outside while wind noise is also noticeably reduced. Buyers seeking more discretion can upgrade from the cost-effective split windscreen to an optional curved item.
As in SVI’s other B6-rated security kits, the Stopgun V3.0 package comprises 40mm ballistic glass and 5-6mm steel plates integrated into the occupant cell. Areas covered include all pillars and doors, the roof, the rear section, partial firewall, battery and ABS unit. Uprated door hinges and an upgraded front suspension are included in the price.
The armouring solution is available for the Ranger Single Cab, Super Cab and Double Cab.
The Stopgun V3.0 security option for the Ford Ranger can be installed in three weeks, with package prices starting at R295,293 (ex VAT) for the Single Cab. Options include the curved windscreen, a bullbar-and-ballistic-grille combo and runflat rings for the tyres.
MORE:
You can order your bulletproof Hilux from any Toyota dealer
WATCH | Taking aim at SVI Engineering's bulletproof Ford Ranger
WATCH | SVI Engineering offers B6 armoured cab for UD Kuzer trucks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos