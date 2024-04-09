news

SVI upgrades Stopgun V3.0 armouring kit for Ford Ranger

09 April 2024 - 10:37 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The upgraded armouring kit enhances sleekness and usability.
The upgraded armouring kit enhances sleekness and usability.
Image: Supplied

Local armoured car specialists SVI Engineering on Tuesday launched an updated Stopgun B6 V3.0 armouring package for the latest-generation Ford Ranger.

Available to order from any Ford dealership, this semi-discreet B6 armouring option offers protection from assault rifles such as the AK47, R1 and R5. This makes it ideal for combating general crime, escorting valuables in transit or for use on mining patrols.

Exclusive to the new Ford Ranger, though set to be expanded to the closely related Volkswagen Amarok in the future, the Stopgun V3.0 package is differentiated from the V2.0 kit chiefly by the flat armoured glass (complete with gunports) which has been shifted inwards to allow the standard side windows to remain in place.

Buyers seeking more discretion can upgrade from the cost-effective split windscreen to an optional curved item.
Buyers seeking more discretion can upgrade from the cost-effective split windscreen to an optional curved item.
Image: Supplied

As a result, the package is considerably more discreet from the outside while wind noise is also noticeably reduced. Buyers seeking more discretion can upgrade from the cost-effective split windscreen to an optional curved item.

As in SVI’s other B6-rated security kits, the Stopgun V3.0 package comprises 40mm ballistic glass and 5-6mm steel plates integrated into the occupant cell. Areas covered include all pillars and doors, the roof, the rear section, partial firewall, battery and ABS unit. Uprated door hinges and an upgraded front suspension are included in the price.

The armouring solution is available for the Ranger Single Cab, Super Cab and Double Cab.

The Stopgun V3.0 security option for the Ford Ranger can be installed in three weeks, with package prices starting at R295,293 (ex VAT) for the Single Cab. Options include the curved windscreen, a bullbar-and-ballistic-grille combo and runflat rings for the tyres.

MORE:

You can order your bulletproof Hilux from any Toyota dealer

Armoured car specialists SVI Engineering announced on Monday that its Stopgun V2.0 armouring package for specific Hilux Single Cab models is fully ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Taking aim at SVI Engineering's bulletproof Ford Ranger

Join the Ignition TV crew as they take an in-depth look at SVI Engineering's factory-approved armouring kits custom made for the popular Ford Ranger ...
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | SVI Engineering offers B6 armoured cab for UD Kuzer trucks

Local armoured car specialist SVI Engineering is offering a new factory-backed B6 armouring package for the popular UD Kuzer RKE 150 truck.
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Capable Isuzu MU-X 3.0 Ddi LS hits the value sweet spot Motoring
  2. Lucid beats first-quarter delivery estimates news
  3. Porsche partners with ClearMotion for its smooth suspension tech news
  4. Rimac and BMW join forces on next-generation EV technology news
  5. New Audi S3 is the most powerful and dynamic ever built New Models

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show