news

Toyota recalls, halts orders of Prius because of door handle fault

17 April 2024 - 15:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Toyota has recalled more than 135,000 Prius hybrid cars in Japan and suspended taking new orders for the model because of a problem with rear door handles.
Toyota has recalled more than 135,000 Prius hybrid cars in Japan and suspended taking new orders for the model because of a problem with rear door handles.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has recalled more than 135,000 Prius hybrid cars in Japan and suspended taking new orders for the model because of a problem with rear door handles.

The cars being recalled were manufactured between November 2022 and April 2024, according to a transport ministry filing. No accidents related to the fault have been reported.

It was not immediately clear if Prius cars sold outside Japan were also being recalled.

A Toyota spokesperson said an assembly line which had been suspended because of quality checks for Prius cars will resume production of Corolla compact cars on Thursday.

Toyota supplier Tokai Rika said its door switches for Prius cars had issues and the company expected to incur 11bn yen (R1.35bn) in costs with the product recall.

MORE:

Ford confirms Mustang Dark Horse will arrive in South Africa later this year

On April 17 2024 Ford commemorates the 60th anniversary of the iconic Mustang, originally unveiled at the World's Fair in New York six decades ago. ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Parking perfection in our Suzuki Baleno GLX

The other day I decided to make the weekly grocery foray using my own vehicle.
Motoring
4 hours ago

Everything you need to know about the new updated Kia Seltos

The refreshed Kia Seltos has arrived in Mzansi with bold new exterior styling, an upgraded interior as well as new powertrain and transmission ...
Motoring
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VW to roll out new architecture with Xpeng to cut China EV costs news
  2. Everything you need to know about the new updated Kia Seltos New Models
  3. New Ferrari 'e-facility' will give ample capacity for electrification news
  4. Ford confirms Mustang Dark Horse will arrive in South Africa later this year news
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Parking perfection in our Suzuki Baleno GLX Reviews

Latest Videos

PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis
Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers