Toyota has recalled more than 135,000 Prius hybrid cars in Japan and suspended taking new orders for the model because of a problem with rear door handles.
The cars being recalled were manufactured between November 2022 and April 2024, according to a transport ministry filing. No accidents related to the fault have been reported.
It was not immediately clear if Prius cars sold outside Japan were also being recalled.
A Toyota spokesperson said an assembly line which had been suspended because of quality checks for Prius cars will resume production of Corolla compact cars on Thursday.
Toyota supplier Tokai Rika said its door switches for Prius cars had issues and the company expected to incur 11bn yen (R1.35bn) in costs with the product recall.
Toyota recalls, halts orders of Prius because of door handle fault
