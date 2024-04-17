Then there are the more expected goodies, like cruise control, a multifunction steering wheel and automatic climate control. Well, let me not say expected, because there are some new cars in 2024 that require you to hold a steady right leg to maintain freeway speed, reach over and turn a dial to adjust radio stations or fiddle with switchgear to cool the cabin after being in sunlight.
The GLX also offers goodies for rear occupants. They get their own set of central vents as well as USB ports.
On the visual side of things, the model is set apart from its lesser-equipped sibling by a set of 16-inch, diamond-cut alloys, LED projector headlamps and chrome garnishes.
It is true, though, that the more you get, the more you want. Even though the interior is fairly well-appointed from a tactile finishes point of view, leatherette seat upholstery would have been welcomed. That seems to be my only gripe about the car thus far.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | 2024 Suzuki Baleno 1.5 GLX manual
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 2,005km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 3,700km
PRAISES: Quite accustomed to the standard conveniences it offers — around-view monitor is excellent.
GRIPES: A plusher seat upholstery, like the leatherette offered on the Suzuki XL6, would be great.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Parking perfection in our Suzuki Baleno GLX
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The other day I decided to make the weekly grocery foray using my own vehicle.
Expect a proper missive on that acquisition at some point, but for now let me say the car has four gears — basically one for each of the decades it has been in existence.
Grabbing reverse, I stared at its fascia blankly for a few seconds before realising I was waiting for the around-view monitor display, which would have been there had I been driving the Suzuki Baleno long-term test vehicle graciously entrusted to my care.
Oh no. This meant I had to physically rotate my neck to check my surroundings. While operating the pedals and making steering inputs, it almost felt like that primary school game of rubbing your belly and simultaneously patting your head.
Image: Supplied
Technology is good. It helps us. It makes life easier. When it comes to the modern automobile, certain technologies make life much safer. That around-view monitor, for instance: particularly useful for spotting shorter items, like an errant pet, toddler on an exploratory mission or a trolley carelessly left by a lazy shopper. You would obviously not want to reverse into any of the above by mistake.
Another party piece of the system in the Suzuki is the aerial view. Hugely impressive at the price point — there are cars costing twice as much without this functionality — it made me look quite heroic when parallel parking on a busy street. Visually, the bay looked narrow, but the aerial view revealed ample room to manoeuvre. Observers thought I was psychic.
The Baleno GLX is a great example of how high-grade features have been democratised. A decade ago, the perk of a 360º camera system would have been the preserve of an ultra-luxurious flagship. Yet here we are enjoying such from behind the wheel of a modest and affordable B-segment hatchback.
What else have we come to rely on when behind the wheel of the silver Baleno? The head-up display continues to prove its benefit, particularly at night and during the inclement bouts of rainy, misty weather Johannesburg has been seeing lately. One underestimates the usefulness of such a simple feature, until you drive something that requires you to adjust your eyes downward to monitor speed.
Image: Supplied
Then there are the more expected goodies, like cruise control, a multifunction steering wheel and automatic climate control. Well, let me not say expected, because there are some new cars in 2024 that require you to hold a steady right leg to maintain freeway speed, reach over and turn a dial to adjust radio stations or fiddle with switchgear to cool the cabin after being in sunlight.
The GLX also offers goodies for rear occupants. They get their own set of central vents as well as USB ports.
On the visual side of things, the model is set apart from its lesser-equipped sibling by a set of 16-inch, diamond-cut alloys, LED projector headlamps and chrome garnishes.
It is true, though, that the more you get, the more you want. Even though the interior is fairly well-appointed from a tactile finishes point of view, leatherette seat upholstery would have been welcomed. That seems to be my only gripe about the car thus far.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | 2024 Suzuki Baleno 1.5 GLX manual
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 2,005km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 3,700km
PRAISES: Quite accustomed to the standard conveniences it offers — around-view monitor is excellent.
GRIPES: A plusher seat upholstery, like the leatherette offered on the Suzuki XL6, would be great.
READ MORE:
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Suzuki Baleno makes strong case for humble hatch segment
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Suzuki Baleno 1.5 GLX joins our fleet
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Suzuki Jimny gets its boots dirty with Jimny Drive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos