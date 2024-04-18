news

Shesha e-hailing service wants to revolutionise how South Africans ride

18 April 2024 - 16:05 By Motor News Reporter
Shesha is a new, SA-owned e-hailing app that promises fair pricing and sophisticated safety systems.
Image: Supplied

Shesha (“hurry” in Zulu) is a new South African-owned e-hailing service. Its owners say it’s set to revolutionise the way South Africans ride and drive and disrupt the traditional landscape through a focus on safety and unique benefits for riders and drivers.

Shesha spokesperson Nomsa Mdhluli said fingerprint ID linked to the home affairs database is used to verify drivers upon registration as well as facial recognition technology and banking information. The Shesha app for Android Auto is available for download on Google Play and a Shesha iOS App Store version is planned for the near future. 

Shesha said riders will have consistent and fair pricing unaffected by external factors, such as weather or demand fluctuations, and can request from anywhere in Gauteng with drivers free to operate in the entire region. Customers receive a unique OTP for each ride, enhancing identification accuracy and trip security.

Shesha said a cashless system through a secure wallet will provide safety for riders and drivers. An emergency ride for clients with a history of 10 or more trips is also available and ensures a safety net during unforeseen circumstances.

An equity ownership stake in the business is available for drivers through the newly formed Gauteng e-Hailing Services Trust. Benefits include access to medical, life and disability insurance, including a bursary fund to support the drivers' educational aspirations.

Major stakeholders of Shesha include the South African National Taxi Council in Gauteng and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance, with the backing and stakeholder engagement of the Gauteng transport department.

