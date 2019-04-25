REVIEW | Gutsier 2019 Volkswagen Golf R delivers a dose of sporty civility

Initially Volkswagen decided SA wasn’t cool enough to get the full-fat version of the Golf R.

Our high temperatures, they reckoned, would tax the 2.0l turbo petrol engine too much if all of its horses were liberated. So SA received a detuned 213kW/380Nm version of the car when it was first launched here, until a change of heart recently saw VW replacing it with the full 228kW/400Nm model that has been available all along in Europe.

This makes it the most powerful Golf yet sold by VW SA, and as before it’s channelled through a 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

High-performance Golfs are important to VW’s bottom line, as between them the GTI, GTD and R models have made up more than 45% of all Golf sales in SA. This latest halo model brings some last-gasp excitement to the Golf range on the eve of the new eighth-generation Golf being unveiled early in 2020.

Surprisingly, VW doesn’t quote improved performance figures for this up-powered Golf R. It still nips from 0-100km/h in 4.6sec and tops out at a governed 250km/h, it says.

Those are impressive numbers nevertheless. Sub five-second 0-100 sprints used to be the preserve of exotic sports cars with horses in their badges, but this range-topping Golf reels them off as a matter of routine.