The final countdown: DA, EFF and ANC up the ante ahead of elections
In 12 days, South Africans will cast their votes in the 2019 general elections.
Special votes will be cast on May 6 and 7, with election day on May 8.
Political parties are ramping up their electioneering efforts in a bid to win over people who are undecided, convince them to switch allegiances and seal the deal with loyal party members.
Here's how the three biggest parties have upped the ante on Wednesday.
EFF
EFF leader Julius Malema was in Galeshewe in the Northern Cape, where he urged the community to vote for his party on May 8. Malema touched on issues including land reform, job creation and free education, which are at the heart of the party's focus. "RDPs are not a permanent solution. Social grants are not a permanent solution. When the child turns 18, they cut it," he said, to which the crowd cheered.
DA
Stop corruption was the theme when the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance, painted the city of Johannesburg blue in a march against corruption. Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga led the march.
He said the party was determined to put a stop to corruption. "It can no longer be business as usual and we cannot tolerate those who have stolen from the public and betrayed their trust."
ANC
While President Cyril Ramaphosa made his way to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape to meet the victims of flash floods, the ruling party's Minister of Economic Development, Ebrahim Patel, was on Karima Brown's show on Radio 702 to speak about the economy, under the theme "five facts you need to know about the economy".
Patel spoke about the car-manufacturing sector, saying it employs more than 100,000 workers. He said Gauteng is one of the biggest car manufacturers, having produced around one million of the three million cars manufactured in SA over five years.
