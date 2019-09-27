REVIEW | Has the 2019 Mazda3 2.0 Astina been priced out of the game?

When Mazda launched the seventh-generation Mazda3 in SA a few months ago, the prices were an eye-opener.

The Japanese car has improved refinement with additional safety and technology, but with the step upmarket the 12-model range of sedans and hatchbacks now retail for R359,900 to R474,000. This represents steep range-wide hikes over the R274,700 to R432,800 for the sixth-generation Mazda3.

The car on test here, the range-topping 2.0 Astina derivative of the sedan lineup, retails for R470,800, nearly 40k more than its predecessor. That price ambitiously nudges it into the territory of premium brands such as the BMW 1 Series and Audi A3.

Brand snobbery aside, there is substance behind the Mazda3’s high asking prices.