Audi A1 Road Trip | Update 1: Fuel Consumption

Still, there’s enough grunt on tap to overtake a train of slow moving trucks without having to worry about a head-on collision as well as enough top-end urge to help claw you over the 200km/h mark. What more do you really want in a small boutique hatchback?

Well in my case it was fuel consumption. I may get a free car for the holidays but I still have to swipe my card every time I visit the pumps. So the object of the game here was to see how little petrol I could use on my drive from Johannesburg down to Montagu via Graaff-Reinet. Having done this route in a car with a similar power plant (Honda Civic 1.5T) three years prior I was expecting the A1 35 TFSI to average out at around 5.7l/100km.

So I was amazed to see the on-board computer registering 4.8l/100km at the end of the first day when I arrived at the Camdeboo Cottages B&B in Graaff-Reinet. Sure, I was driving slowly — averaging just under 100km/h — but when you’re cruising down the N9 highway surrounded by such beautifully bleak desert landscapes, well, who wants to rush?