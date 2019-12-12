REVIEW | 2019 Citroën C3 Aircross is a cheerful oddball

Since its much publicised return to SA, Citroën has a positive outlook on its prospects and three models in tow. These are the C3, C5 Aircross and the subject of this week’s road test, the C3 Aircross.

It’s in the same league as VWs T-Cross, Hyundai Venue, Renault Captur, and a heap more with its hatchback and small SUV cross ability.

What the company has also brought back is a good reputation for scoring high in crashworthiness and the love-or-hate inventiveness when it comes to vehicle décor. Take, for instance, the rear-quarter windows with their retro shutter glass style painted stripes, and bright red roof rails that are begging to load a psychedelic surfboard or pink roof box. It’s only brave and expressive Citroën that thinks this far out of the individualism box but thankfully the rest of the car is pretty conventional ... sort of.

It’s neither the largest nor the one with the most generous living space in the segment but there’s plenty of room thanks to its 4,154mm length and 2,604mm of usable wheelbase.