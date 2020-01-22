REVIEW | Is the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ a red herring?

Gratuitous fawning was justified when Mercedes-AMG launched its flagship GT coupé on SA shores in August 2015. Though it forewent the impressive upswinging doors of the former halo car in the stable, the SLS, it wielded many other essential ingredients befitting a pedigreed sporting machine.

On the aesthetic front, many will agree that the right elements were present, from the long prow to the squatting rear, whose silhouette seemed to echo just a hint of Porsche 911. No coincidence, of course, because one of the chief mandates of the GT was to pose a compelling counterargument to the evergreen contender with its engine in the rear.

We noted how different it was in texture to the benchmark: a wilder, more boisterous alternative. Much of this character was owed to the potency of the 3,982cc, twin-turbocharged, eight-cylinder up front, wearing the M178 designation.

By then, the market had already been acquainted with this internally-dubbed M176 engine family and its variations, with the 2015 W205 C63 being the first in the Mercedes-AMG stable to feature the M177 unit. It preceded the GT by a few months, launching in May 2015.