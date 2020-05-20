LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Captivity is not the best shade on a Polo GTI

On the subject of scaling down, when we took delivery of our long-term Volkswagen Polo GTI in March, we said it represented a neat way for a Golf 7 GTI admirer to get most of the thrills associated with the badge, for less. There are many South Africans for whom attainment of those three letters remains an enticing prospect. After a month and a bit with the plucky Polo, we have mostly good to report, in addition to some gripes.

As it stands parked, the trip meter indicates exactly 888km since collection on March 24. It already had just under 1,000km when we took the keys. Coincidentally, the average consumption reads 8.8l/100km. Consider for further amusement that in Volkswagen parlance, the engine featuring here wears the internal designation of EA888. According to a Google search on numerology, 8 represents good things: confidence and power. So that is quite nice. I was far happier to see the number 6, however, as in 6.2l/100km on the open road.

Of course, tasks for the Polo so far were limited to work-related commutes as well as grocery-getting activities. Driven sedately, one expected the six-speed DSG to shift up sooner than it does, even in its meekest Eco setting. Milling at pedestrian speeds amplifies certain compromises: like the hard ride, courtesy of those 18-inch rollers. It gets good marks for quietness and insulation. Too good, perhaps, since a noticeable squeak from the rear of the cabin began making its presence known.