REVIEW | The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 is loud and proud

The high-performance, medium-sized car category comprising the Audi RS4 Avant, the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C63 is still alive and well.

But the idea has long spilt over to the sport-utility vehicle realm too. You can have medium-sized brutes such as the BMW X3 M or Mercedes-AMG GLC 63. Audi is yet to make an RS Q5, but its imminence could be bet on.

The specimen wearing the three-pointed star is what we are discussing today. We recently spent a spirited 24 hours with the model, which was updated in the middle of 2019 and first launched in 2017.

In addition to the regular body format, a sleeker coupé variant is available too — as in the case of our test unit. And we should not neglect to mention the 4MATIC+ part of its title, denoting four-wheel drive.

The presence and personality of the model is undeniable. It benefits from the same styling enhancements availed to the standard GLC-Class, such as new headlamps and tail lights, but also boasts AMG-specific accoutrements.