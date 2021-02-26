REVIEW | The 2021 Ford EcoSport is well priced but showing its age

In the automotive world nothing proves the adage about the early bird getting the worm better than the Ford EcoSport.

The blue oval was an early adopter in the compact crossover market, seeing the wind was blowing in the direction of trendy front-wheel drive vehicles with raised ride heights, and launched the EcoSport here back in 2013. The Fiesta-based crossover has gone on to become a success story with more than 60,000 sales to date and it’s consistently ranked SA’s most popular compact SUV in a burgeoning segment.

A flurry of newcomers including the VW T-Cross, Toyota C-HR, Peugeot 2008 and many others have more recently arrived to cash in on the trend, but so far none has knocked the ageing Ford off its perch.

Last year it was SA’s tenth best-selling passenger car range overall and the top compact SUV with 7,255 units, with the T-Cross the next most popular segment performer on 5,693 sales.

It’s been a few years since we last drove an EcoSport, and this revisit aimed to gauge what continues to make the long-running Ford so popular in the face of newer and more modern rivals.

The car on test is the best-selling EcoSport, the entry-level 1.5 Ambiente. It’s the more commuting-friendly six-speed automatic version, with the car also available in six-speed manual guise.

One of the keys to the car’s success, we believe, is that its styling has aged well. After a cosmetic nip 'n tuck in 2018, the eight-year-old EcoSport still looks fresh and fashionable. With its black grille and pumped-out fenders, even this entry-level model has plenty of young-at-heart swagger even though it wears hubcap-clad steel wheels instead of alloys.

Technology upgrades saw Ford’s Sync3 infotainment system with a large colour touchscreen installed in the Trend and Titanium models.