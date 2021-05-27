REVIEW | 2021 Porsche 718 Spyder brings the drama

Two things weigh heavy in the back of my mind whenever I get a high-powered sports car to drive. The first is the frighteningly real threat of jail time. Now it doesn’t matter who the manufacturer is — in 2021 these things are so damn quick that if you don’t practise some modicum of restraint and/or keep a close eye on the speedometer then there’s a high chance Mr Metro and his band of merry men will be frogmarching you towards their bright orange van. The second peril is being pelted with abusive language and/or objects.

The greater public will tolerate an obnoxiously loud sportster if it’s being piloted by a Margot Robbie lookalike sporting flash shades and a warm spring smile. However, if, like me, you still resemble an undeveloped 20-something taking daddy’s midlife crisis for a quick joyride, well, brother, then you better have your wits about you.

I sure as hell have done ever since a 1.5-litre bottle of freshly squeezed orange juice exploded inside the cabin of an Audi R8 I was driving through Cape Town city streets (whoever it was, bloody good throw by the way).

With this in mind you can probably understand why I approached this Gentian Blue Metallic Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder with a fair amount of trepidation.

The crop-top sister of the 718 Cayman GT4 I piloted last year, this special Boxster is a seductive piece of metal that attracts all manner of attention when steered down the street thanks to its unmistakable styling: the headlining act of which is that unique one-piece rear deck lid characterised by two distinctive humps behind the passenger and driver rollover hoops — an aesthetic nod to the Carrera GT. Then there’s the roof.