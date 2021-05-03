The Citroën Ami is a much-needed toast to cheap joules

The Citroën 2CV is to France what the VW Beetle is to Germany: a cheerful budget banger that was designed to mobilise the masses after years of bloody conflict. I got to drive one once and it was, let me tell you, quite an experience.

This particular example was owned by an eccentric cellarmaster, who after finding out during an impromptu wine tasting that I had a penchant for classic cars insisted that I “immediately” take his beloved Red ‘66 for a drive up the Franschhoek Pass.

Totally unperturbed by the amount of vino that may or may not have been imbibed, the proprietor of this machine threw me in behind the steering wheel and over the roar of its tiny boxer engine described how working the column-mounted gear lever was “like having that sense of knowing exactly when you can touch a woman’s breast — timing is everything”.

As a 25-year-old with limited carnal knowledge this advice was a bit lost on me to be honest and consequently we grated our way up one of SA’s most treacherous mountain roads with squealing tyres and near-useless brakes.

Lord knows how we returned to the vineyards below without careening over a cliff or smashing into the back of a truck but we did: a feat toasted with another bottle of bubbles and more analogies that I’m a bit loath to print in 2021. Folks, it was a different time.