REVIEW | 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is a country life star

You wonder if the heads of certain brands worry about those unintended consequences of free advertising. Any publicity is good publicity, right?

Maybe not. It’s like the case of Tony Yengeni and that Mercedes-Benz ML-Class. Or the recent guy who loaded unpaid-for groceries into his Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupé – “Mercedes looter” is what the headlines dubbed him. Side note: I know many proper, upstanding, people who drive models with the three-pointed star.

And who remembers the time when Uzzi went from being a fairly desirable clothing brand to unofficial apparel of criminals? All thanks to a courtroom picture that went viral, spawning various memes and colourful Twitter threads. This week I caught branding expert Andy Rice’s spot on 702’s The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield, commenting on Toyota’s ubiquity in all the coverage of the recent scenes unfolding in Afghanistan.

He was quoted as saying that the Land Cruiser (and Hilux) are choice vehicles for “resistance organisations or guerilla parties or whatever you like to call them” and that it’s often possible for brands to be victims of their own success. Indeed, to the dismay of marketing gurus, the end user of a product might not always match the description of the person depicted in the brochures.