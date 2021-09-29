REVIEW | 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid beats the fuel price blues

Toyota South Africa has had an interesting year so far. From causing a stir with its giant-slaying GR Yaris, to the launch of a brawny new Land Cruiser 300, the company has earned its share of positive headlines.

And then there is the imminence of its Corolla Cross, to be built in KwaZulu-Natal. It is keenly priced (upwards of R349,900) and almost certain to be a sales hit, with an electrified derivative on the cards.

That marks a first for the brand – never before has it produced a hybrid derivative of any kind on South African soil. Inevitably, the move will add further impetus to the wave of electric mobility: the prospect of locally-produced, affordable, mainstream full-electric and hybrid vehicles is not far from reality.