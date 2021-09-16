REVIEW | Luxurious 2021 Audi S8 offers ballistic performance

In the same vein that the AMG and M Performance-tuned S-Classes and BMW 7 Series are the respective sporting pinnacles of their luxurious ranges, the Audi S8 turns up the heat on the A8 line-up.

Easily identified though extra chrome on its imposing single-frame grille and as trimming on the lower bumpers, side skirts and as a light connecting strip at the rear, my test unit also featured the 21-inch multispoke style Evo alloy wheels, a R20,700 option.

For those concerned with dimensions the S8 — available here in standard-wheelbase model only with a 5,179mm length — is shorter than rivals such as the BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport and the Mercedes-Benz S500L 4Matic, and its pricing is smack bang in the middle of both.

It may have slightly less legroom than the competition but here’s enough room to run an empire from the S8’s generously plump and Valcona leather-clad and heated seats, which are separated by a centre armrest.

There are also charge points for cellphones, drinks holders and an electronic pad for the remote control of windows, climate and reading of text messages. The test car was also fitted with entertainment screens fitted on the backs of the front seats.

In front is a digital cockpit decorated in brushed aluminium and carbon inserts and festooned with many functions hidden inside menu buttons with haptic feedback. Luxury is plentiful and among standard amenities is head-up display, Audi connect, a phone box with wireless charging, and a panoramic roof and acoustic and heated glass.

There is astonishing sound proofing which leaves the cabin eerily silent on the move.

It also turns out the S8 is a limo you want to drive more than to be chauffeured in. The 4.0l twin turbo V8 engine with a rich baritone and 420kW and 800Nm, and mated to a silky smooth eight-speed automatic transmission, has the required low-speed tractability.