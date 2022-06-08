REVIEW | The 2022 Opel Zafira Life is a lounge on wheels

For larger SA families crossover or sport-utility vehicle options are not up to task for their space requirements. They might consider a station wagon, but virtually no manufacturer sells those locally in 2022. Only one comes to mind, the Volvo V90 Cross Country starting at R979,700.

Luckily, the realm of the large people-mover — the minibus — remains alive. And there are a number of compelling offerings. Volkswagen has a well-established reputation with the T-Series lineage, in Kombi and Caravelle guises. Ford still sells the Tourneo Custom, Hyundai offers the radical Staria, Kia serves the Carnival and Mercedes-Benz has the covetable V-Class, in addition to the more commercial-focused Vito counterpart.

Earlier this year Opel revived a nameplate that was absent for many years: Zafira. But instead of being applied to a C-segment multi-purpose vehicle as it was originally, the new Zafira (Zafira Life is its full title) is a large people-mover.