REVIEW | The 2022 Opel Zafira Life is a lounge on wheels

Getting into the vehicle, I spent at least 10 minutes fumbling around for an electronic handbrake toggle before I realised it uses a traditional lever. Like an old Land Rover Defender, it’s placed to the left of the driver and you have to lean down to pull it up or release it. The rotary-dial gear selection also takes some time to get used to.

Aside from those ergonomic oversights, the Zafira is mostly plain sailing. Its 2.0l turbocharged-diesel engine brings sufficient pull with 110kW and 370Nm, coupled with a reasonably sharp eight-speed automatic. Drive is to the front wheels. Average fuel consumption after our test week was 9.2l/100km.

There are the inevitable minor interior rattles and creaks that beset vehicles of this nature, but not to the point of inducing outright frustration. Ride quality is reasonable. However, the rear axle seemed to trip over bumps and other imperfections, hinting that more could have been done to the suspension to quell the commercial vehicle roots. I would still peg the Hyundai Staria as the leader of the pack from an on-road refinement perspective.

Still, you might be inclined to overlook some of the niggles, considering how competitively priced the Zafira is. The standard Edition is R749,900 and our fully-loaded Elegance comes in at R869,900. Similarly-equipped rivals will cost you closer to R1m and beyond. A five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan is included.

TimesLIVE

