REVIEW | Feature-packed Suzuki Baleno is great value for money

Suzuki does competitively priced compact cars really well and it’s no surprise to find the Japanese brand has grown to become SA’s third most popular marque behind Toyota and Volkswagen.
Suzuki’s cars have a gained a reputation for reliability, good value and frugal fuel consumption, characteristics that have become ever more important to budget car buyers with vehicle inflation and fuel prices what they are.
The new generation Baleno, imported from India, looks set to be another winner for the brand with its blend of practicality, affordability and low running costs.
The second generation Baleno takes on the Volkswagen Polo Vivo in a cut-throat compact hatch segment that also includes the Hyundai i20 and the Toyota Starlet — the latter being a rebadged Baleno as part of a partnership between the two brands (the Toyota Urban Cruiser is also a rebadged Suzuki Vitara Brezza).
There are no evident shortcuts in build quality to offset the Suzuki’s keen value and it seems well put together, with a solid feel for a budget car. It’s impressively spacious for a hatchback just under 4m long and four tall adults fit inside. The boot doesn’t have much floor space, but it’s deep as it carries a spacesaver spare wheel, meaning you can pile a reasonable amount of luggage vertically in the 314l space.
The interior plastics are hard, unlike the Polo Vivo’s more premium soft-touch dashboard, but the Baleno’s cabin doesn’t come across as particularly cheap. The interior décor is neat and modern, garnished with silver highlights to break up the dark-coloured monotony, and the armrests are padded.
Ergonomically, the car garners no criticism, with its buttons placed within easy reach and an easy-to-learn infotainment system that doesn’t take the driver’s attention off the road too much.
The exterior styling doesn’t blaze any new trails and looks quite generic, but it does have modern tropes such as LED headlights and a black three-dimensional grille design, while the GLX is perked up with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (the cheaper GL wears 15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers).
The little Baleno has decent refinement and does a good job of suppressing wind and mechanical noises on the move. Ride comfort is acceptably cushy on the high-profile tyres, and the handling is neat. The car’s small size, good visibility and light power steering make it very easy to thread through the bustle of traffic.
It’s an exceptionally light car at just 955kg, but doesn’t feel especially flimsy thanks to high-tensile steel that makes it more rigid than its forerunner. The flyweight car does tend to get bullied by crosswinds, however.
Performance-wise, the Baleno feels adequately peppy driving through suburbs and has enough open road pace to cruise freeways without feeling strained. The power-to-weight ratio is pretty decent as Suzuki has replaced the old 1.4l petrol engine with a more powerful 1.5 that puts out 77kW and 138Nm. It’s an economical fuel sipper, with the test car averaging 5.7l/100km.
In a market segment bustling with alternatives, the Baleno GLX stands out for its impressive level of features at the price. The styling may be a bit underwhelming, but it’s truly a value for money winner.
Tech Specs:
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
DRIVETRAIN
PERFORMANCE
STANDARD FEATURES
* at 10% interest over 60 months, no deposit
COMPETITION
Suzuki Baleno 1.5 GLX manual
MOTOR NEWS star rating
