Reviews

REVIEW | Why the Ford Ranger XLT is the pick of the range

02 March 2023 - 12:01
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The new Ranger XLT 4x4 with optional rear sport bars. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The new Ranger XLT 4x4 with optional rear sport bars. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

There is one word that best describes the new Ford Ranger — huge.  In fact, it’s only a few centimetres slimmer than a full-fat Range Rover. This translates into a voluminous cabin; the Ranger easily takes five big passengers, and is laden with modern amenities.  

Driving the Ranger XLT model on test was my second time behind the wheel of Ford’s new-generation one-tonner after recently testing its V6 turbodiesel-powered Wildtrak cousin. Like most bakkies, such as the Isuzu D-Max, Nissan Navara and Toyota Hilux, the Ranger is available mostly with a diesel engine. The newly launched Ranger Raptor cousin is an outlier with a V6 petrol motor.  

The XLT 4x4 double-cab comes standard with many features including LED lights, rain sensor wipers, rear park distance control, hill descent control, auto on/off, cruise control and 16-inch alloy wheels.  Despite a lack of toys such as active cruise control, lane-departure warning and a shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system — luxuries enjoyed in the more expensive Ranger Wildtrak — the XLT comes with a good level of sophistication, comfort and on- and off-road abilities.  

The large cockpit of the XLT is seen here with optional leather covering and its more conventional gear-lever compared to the Wildtrak. Picture: SUPPLIED
The large cockpit of the XLT is seen here with optional leather covering and its more conventional gear-lever compared to the Wildtrak. Picture: SUPPLIED

The XLT specs offer many technical configurations. It can be had with a 125kW and 405Nm single-turbo engine, in 4x2 or 4x4 versions, and in four-door double cab or two-door SuperCab guise. The double cab test vehicle is the biturbo version with a 2l four-cylinder diesel producing 154kW and 500Nm, sending drive to both axles via 4x4. 

The 800mm wading depth, 30/25.6-degree approach and departure angles and a 3,500kg tow rating are standard across the range. It also has 940l loading capacity, with stylish rear sports bars that come with an upgrade pack.

The 2.0 biturbo, taken from the previous-generation Ranger Raptor, is a lively unit with driving modes of sport, comfort, normal, eco, tow and slippery. It blends well with the standard-fitment 10-speed automatic transmission. The only thing to count against it is the torque that isn’t as rich as the Wildtrak’s V6, but it offers sufficient oomph for towing regular loads and going off-road.

The XLT achieved a 0-100km/h acceleration of 10.4 seconds when tested using a Vbox. It returned an average 10.5l/100km, instead of the 7.5l/100km claimed by its maker.

All Ranger models can now fit a Euro pallet at the back with a side-step for easy access. The sports bars are an optional extra. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
All Ranger models can now fit a Euro pallet at the back with a side-step for easy access. The sports bars are an optional extra. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

The damping felt agreeable for daily drives with a ride quality that’s compliant on good surfaces, but not as excellent as in the older Toyota Hilux. We were testing a Hilux 2.8GD 4x4 GR-Sport at the same time and the variances in cushiness are noticeable.

The Ford’s soft-touch interior plastics look neat and durable, though not necessarily delivering a more premium feel than its market-leading Japanese rival.

From the accessories list you can prepare your Ranger for aftermarket items such as lights, winches and compressors through prewired auxiliary switches and mounting points. They have even created space for an auxiliary battery in the engine bay.

Pound-for-pound, rivals are the Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6 4x4 Raider and the Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD LSE 4x4 — the latter our current long-term vehicle. The Ranger is more powerful than both, and respectively R10,000 and R8,000 cheaper. Other alternatives in the price range include the Mazda BT-50 3.0TD 4x4 Individual at R36,000 more, and Nissan Navara 2.5D DTi LE 4x4 auto with more or less similar spec for R42,000 less than the Ranger XLT.   

There are 25 Ford Ranger models. The XLT trim is a winning choice for its balanced mix of amenities, affordability and practicality. It suits urban homebodies and adventurers alike, with the former likely to choose the 4x2 and the latter group preferring this 4x4 spec.

TECH SPECS

ENGINE

Type: Four-cylinder petrol turbo

Capacity: 2.0l

Power: 154kW

Torque: 500Nm

TRANSMISSION

Type: Ten-speed auto

DRIVETRAIN

Type: selectable 4x4, low-range transfer case

PERFORMANCE

Top speed: N/A

0-100km/h: 10.6 seconds (as tested)

Fuel consumption: 7.5l/100km (claimed), 10.5l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 195g/km

STANDARD FEATURES

12V power sockets front + rear, Bluetooth, multifunction steering wheel, daytime driving running lights, auto on/off lights, rear camera park distance control, keyless access, cruise control, driving mode switch, rain sensor wipers, climate control, USB A&C ports, touchscreen infotainment system, hill descent control, downhill brake control, tow bar trailer hitch, cloth upholstery, seven airbags, ABS brakes, stability control

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Four years/120,000km

Maintenance plan: Optional eight years/165,000km

Price: R782,100

Lease*: R16,711 per month

* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

Ford Ranger 2.0 BiTurbo XLT 4x4

WE LIKE:  Looks, size, price

WE DISLIKE: Leather seats are extra-cost options

VERDICT: The sweet spot in a wide range

MOTOR NEWS star rating

***** Design

**** Performance

*** Economy

**** Ride

**** Handling

***** Safety

***** Value For Money

**** Overall

Competition

Nissan Navara 2.5D DTi LE 4x4 auto, 140kW/450Nm — R722,900

Mitsubishi Triton 2.4 D-ID 4x4 Xtreme, 133kW/430Nm - R768,990

Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD LSE 4x4, 140kW/450Nm — R790,400

Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6 4x4 Raider, 150kW/500Nm — R792,600

Mazda BT-50 3.0TD 4x4 Individual, 140kW/450Nm — R818,400 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

REVIEW | More subdued Citroën C5 Aircross really hits the mark

At a recent motoring event another motoring journalist and I happened to park our Citroën C5 Aircross test cars side by side. The event host, from ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

REVIEW | In the game of Golf the VW Tiguan R is the real performance ace

There are few certainties in this world at the moment. Between rampant climate change, a Russian madman hellbent on returning to the bad old days of ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

REVIEW | Renault Koleos merges fine fuel economy with French style

When you get your hands on the sporty steering wheel of a new Renault Koleos to test drive on your beloved yearly road trip, thoughts of cost are ...
Motoring
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Time to fill up: another petrol price hike this week news
  2. Tesla's Musk regains his spot as the world’s richest person news
  3. 2023 Toyota Hilux range boosted by Xtra features New Models
  4. Why the Ford Cortina bakkie mystique lives on Features
  5. Six things to know about the new Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S Hybrid New Models

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees