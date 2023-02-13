REVIEW | In the game of Golf the VW Tiguan R is the real performance ace

There are few certainties in this world at the moment. Between rampant climate change, a Russian madman hellbent on returning to the bad old days of the USSR and an equally unstable North Korean dictator who has a penchant for playing with rockets, it’s anybody’s guess how the next few years or so are going to pan out.

One thing we can say with a certain degree of confidence, however, is that when it comes to this motoring malarky there’s no quashing the populace’s appetite for SUVs. Small ones. Big ones. Hybrid ones. Electric ones. Crazy fast ones. If manufacturers build ‘em you can be sure people will buy ‘em.

As such us scribes spend a lot of time testing SUVs of varying shape and substance. And the last one inside my carport was a Volkswagen Tiguan R licked in a stealthy shade of Lapiz Blue Metallic. Nice. Now I’ve always been quite fond of the Tiguan as, together with the Touareg, it’s one of the OGs of Volkswagen’s ever-growing SUV/crossover family — not a superfluous gap-filler like the T-Roc or Taigo.

Anyway, this mid-sized people-mover usually comes paired to a sensible turbodiesel engine and suspension calibrated for comfort on the school run, but here things are very different. Pop the bonnet and you’ll find the same high-output EA888 motor as you get in the latest-generation Golf R.