Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Audi RS3 sedan

06 March 2023 - 11:26 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he gets to tame the vicious Audi RS3 sedan. 

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 BMW i7

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the luxurious new BMW i7.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the sporty new Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Ford Ranger

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the new Ford Ranger double cab.
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Rare BMW 333i, Ford Capri Perana heading to auction in March news
  2. How two women plan to conquer Africa in a 1981 Mercedes-Benz 240D Features
  3. South Africa's 25 best selling cars in February news
  4. Six things to know about the new Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S Hybrid New Models
  5. Verstappen dominates Bahrain GP season-opener in Red Bull one-two Motorsport

Latest Videos

15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control
Chris Rock opens up about Oscars slap in Netflix special