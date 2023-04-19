In fairness, you might not find yourself often hanging around squandering time like this, because the range of the i7 is quite decent. If you have a home charging set-up installed and top it up daily, range anxiety is unlikely to be a factor.
REVIEW | Electric BMW i7 takes luxury to a new level
Image: Supplied
The first iteration of the previous BMW 7-Series was probably the most conventional of the breed since the 1990s E38 generation.
The pre-facelift 2016 G11 looked svelte, with an underlying sense of menace, before a goofy grille and chunkier proportions were added to the life-cycle improvement version.
It took the expected approach to traditional luxury motoring: it had an abundance of buttons to press, opulent upholstery and trim options, an array of power options with a V12 at the top and technologies clearly from the future.
You could even have a key fob with a screen and the option to operate the vehicle remotely (in straight back and forth motion).
The idea, according to BMW, was egress and ingress would be easier, should you find yourself in a tight parking spot. Truth be told, the option was best used for show-off purposes.
It was also among the first cars to incorporate semi-autonomous driving capabilities with steering assistance.
But that early system was unnerving to use, lacking the “street-smart” acuity and awareness for the nuances of our painted lines in South Africa, as well as the antics of errant drivers with poor lane discipline.
Image: Supplied
The G11 was an excellent thing to pilot as well. Creamy and well-insulated, but sharp in reflexes, a virtue that was consistent, whether you took a four-cylinder hybrid 740e or the immensely powerful M760Li xDrive.
Now the latest, G70 generation 7-Series is on sale in South Africa.
And perhaps not since the ungainly (but forward-thinking) E65 model, has there been such controversy over a BMW 7-Series. Then again, the creations from BMW of late have hardly united viewpoints.
The first thing you notice about the new 7-Series is the grille. No getting around its size: it is enormous. The vehicle wears its size proudly, whereas the G11 was styled to shape generous length and girth into an illusion of being more compact.
From any angle, the G70 is obviously big, filling out a standard parking bay nearly to capacity.
Our test unit was the i7; the zero-emissions, fully-electric example touting grand luxury with a clean conscience.
Whereas a 12-cylinder used to be at the top of the 7-Series range, the silent i7 xDrive60 holds that title as the “last number” in the hierarchy.
It is set apart from the rest of the range by various blue accents and model-specific wheels, among other subtle details.
Image: Supplied
Open the door and you might be surprised to find fabric upholstery. Fabric upholstery in a luxury flagship costing R2,825,000? Unheard of, but the concept of luxury is evolving.
The i7 buyer would not want to contradict the ethos of a sustainable, environmentally-friendly, electric saloon by optioning cow hides on the seats.
The button-sparse, screen-intensive cabin of the i7 can be intimidating at first. You still get a central rotary controller and some conventional switchgear, including a scrolling wheel for volume control.
Our tester boasted doors operated electronically, Rolls-Royce style. The driver can also open and close any door via voice command, initiated by saying “Hey BMW” and giving the relevant order to the on-board assistant. It is a nifty trick.
Those fabric-upholstered seats are extremely comfortable; the type of chairs you sink deeply into. Front occupants benefit from an excellent massage function, with various treatments, from shoulder massage to a pelvic activation, complemented by heating and ventilation.
The i7 we sampled was equipped with the huge 31.3-inch rear screen unit that extends from the headliner.
The touchscreen-operated set-up boasts an incredible 8K resolution, allowing occupants to stream content on the move. It can also provide an enjoyable way to pass the time while charging the vehicle, should you get tired of waiting in the reception of your BMW dealership.
Image: Supplied
In fairness, you might not find yourself often hanging around squandering time like this, because the range of the i7 is quite decent. If you have a home charging set-up installed and top it up daily, range anxiety is unlikely to be a factor.
The manufacturer claims a range of up to 625km on a full charge.
It has one of the largest lithium-ion batteries in the business, with a capacity of 101.7kWh. This powers a pair of electric motors, delivering 400kW and 745Nm. According to BMW, it will hustle to 100km/h from standstill in 6.1 seconds.
And the i7 certainly feels that expedient in reality.
Pace is strong; but the real forte of the 7-Series is comfort.
It used to be that 7-Series was the preferred choice for large luxury saloon owners after a more involving drive.
And while the new model can certainly hang on when the road gets twisty, you are likely to find yourself adopting a more leisurely driving style with the i7, as it makes any journey serene.
The silence of the electric powertrain, bolstered by the vault-like insulation of the cabin and supple air suspension delivers an absolutely cosseting experience.
Truly, the refinement levels of the new 7-Series might have you wondering if it is worth saving more than a few pennies and forgoing a Ghost from sister brand Rolls-Royce. It is that good.
