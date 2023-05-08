Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Toyota RAV4 PHEV
Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid.
MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show
WATCH | ‘Where is the second phone?’ and holding the door in place: Polo GTI drivers’ ‘secrets’ revealed
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mahindra Karoo Dusk
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos