Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale

24 July 2023 - 09:05 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the seductive Alfa Romeo Tonale. 

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Omoda C5

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the stylish new Omoda C5.
Motoring
5 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 BMW M340i

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the punchy BMW M340i.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new Mitsubishi Outlander.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Reviews
  2. Why Tesla is lapping Germany’s carmakers in the global EV race news
  3. Again a bridesmaid at South Africa’s fastest track Motorsport
  4. Horner praises Perez for brave Hungarian GP drive Motorsport
  5. Wolff likens dominant Red Bull to F1 car in F2 race Motorsport

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community