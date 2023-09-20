Reviews

LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Our Ranger gets fresh front dampers

20 September 2023 - 16:35
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Nearly six months in, our bond with Ranger has strengthened.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

The days are long and the years are short, as the saying goes. Though our time with the Ford Ranger XLT is nearing the six-month mark, it feels like just last week that we took delivery of our moondust silver steed.

In that time we have added a few thousand digits to the odometer, appreciating certain virtues while learning more about some aspects that require improvement. Luckily, the gripes column of our test diary is not long.

They include the lack of an opening rear windscreen (you cannot run longer items into the cabin); random disconnection of the smartphone when using Apple CarPlay and trim niggles that contributed to a persistent rattle.

Comfy cabin is a delightful place to pass miles.
Image: Supplied

That last point was addressed during the 15,000km service last month. Regular readers would have recalled the reason for that, as explained by Ford. Apparently, the anti-corrosion substance used in the B-pillars have a tendency to crystallise, causing friction. It is an issue Ford is aware of and addresses with owners as the symptoms are reported.

When colleague Thomas Falkiner took our Ranger in for the service, he was also told a new pair of front shocks were needed as part of a recall. The dealership he visited in Cape Town did not have stock, but said the vehicle could still be driven without hassle and that it would be fine to visit any of the workshops in Johannesburg for the job.

That was the first errand on my list after taking the keys. On a crisp Tuesday morning, the Ford was nosed gently down the hills of Northcliff onto Beyers Naudé Drive and into the Paul Maher Ford service area.

A friendly service adviser took notes and went to check availability of the front shock absorbers. Nothing. No problem, she said she would order the items for delivery the next day.

Tonneau cover might be needed for upcoming trip.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

We left our 2.0 SiT in their care for the evening. As planned, the shocks arrived and were fitted. The dealership offered to deliver the car to us to make up for the inconvenience of having to leave it there for a night. In all, a quick and painless experience.

Is there a radical transformation in the ride and handling qualities of the vehicle? Well, no, it still moves as tidily as it did with the old shocks, ironing-out imperfections in a way that is not usually expected of a commercial vehicle. We surmise that the replacement shocks were more precautionary than anything.

Aside from the standard work-home-errand commute pattern, our Ford has at least one more long-distance run to look forward to before it returns to its custodians and eventually into the public pre-owned pool.

2023 Ford Ranger XLT 2.0 SiT automatic double-cab: Update 6

ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 9,308km

CURRENT ODOMETER: 16,500km

AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 7.6l/100km

PRAISES: Easily the most accomplished double-cab on sale now.

GRIPES: No new complaints — trim niggles ironed out, good dealership experiences, what more could we ask for?

