LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Our Ford Ranger gets serviced
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Our Ford Ranger XLT has been racking up serious mileage over the past few weeks. A trip to the Mother City plus a few forays in rural parts of the Western Cape saw the digital odometer closing in on the 15,000km mark, which is when you’re supposed to treat these Blue Oval double-cabs to a service.
Being a bit of a stickler for maintenance, I decided to book in our test unit sooner rather than later. So before I hit the highway home to Johannesburg, I dropped KX57HM-GP off at Motus Ford Culemborg, a large dealership on the Cape Town Foreshore.
Knowing service centres of this ilk can be overwhelmed with traffic, I played it safe and secured a slot in the workshop a week in advance by making an online booking on the dealership’s website. Receipt of this was confirmed via email and the next Tuesday at 8.30am I delivered our grubby, bug-stained Ranger to Motus Ford Culemborg BSI controller Samantha Qampi.
As she inspected the vehicle for damage before it was handed over to the mechanics (the vehicle’s interior and exterior are captured on camera), I beetled over to Service Advisor Letitia Trennery who double-checked my personal details and asked if there was anything other than routine maintenance that required attention. There wasn’t. Trennery also asked if I would like the Ranger’s wheel alignment and balancing checked, but as this was an additional charge not covered by the Ford service plan, I declined. Besides, there were no suspicious steering shimmies or vibrations to report.
Once the check-in administration was sorted, I was shown to the customer waiting lounge where I spent about two minutes deliberating whether to help myself to coffee before a driver appeared to take me to the Arena Holdings HQ at 80 Strand Street. On the road by 8.45am, I was at my desk and checking emails less than 10 minutes later. So far the Motus Ford Culemborg experience was proving to be a smooth one.
This fine customer service continued for the remainder of the day where Trennery sent me several email updates regarding the progress of our Moondust Silver Ranger. Once the double-cab had been serviced and treated to a much-needed valet, she gave me a call on my cellphone to arrange a time for the driver to pick me up from the office. I organised a 4.10pm rendezvous, which was met punctually and after a brisk meander through the Cape Town traffic was delivered to my gleaming steed just after 4.30pm.
Aside from the regular maintenance carried out, Trennery reported the Ranger’s front windscreen wipers needed to be replaced, but Motus Ford Culemborg did not have any in stock. Trennery also informed me that Ford had issued a service bulletin instructing our test unit’s front shocks be replaced under warranty and the B-pillars checked for “e-coating crystals”, which can lead to unwanted noise in the cabin.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
