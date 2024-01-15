Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the new Suzuki Jimny 5-door

15 January 2024 - 09:07 By Ignition TV
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she puts the practical new Suzuki Jimny 5-door through its paces on an overland adventure in Botswana. 

MORE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Ora 03

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the the Ora 03 400 GT Ultra Luxury.
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Maserati Grecale Modena

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the Maserati Grecale Modena.
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Suzuki XL6

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the practical new Suzuki XL6.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...