REVIEW | Mahindra Scorpio-N is a compelling, budget-friendly SUV
Some of my more seasoned industry colleagues recall when Mahindra first launched the Scorpio locally in 2004. This was before my time.
Maybe it is telling that their excitement about the launch gift eclipses sentiments for the vehicle, which was underwhelming by most accounts.
Apparently they were given iPod units, which were then newly-launched, ranking highly on the list of must-have accessories.
It seems that in those days, the more extravagant the gesture, the more reason journalists had to sharpen their quills.
“It was a different brand then,” said one esteemed fellow critic coyly. There was fanfare aplenty around the Scorpio sport-utility vehicle release, making its market debut at the same time as the Bolero single-cab workhorse.
Mahindra had purportedly contemplated establishing manufacturing facilities in the country. While that never fully materialised, in 2018 it established assembly operations in KwaZulu-Natal.
The brand has been active in South Africa since 1994. Raiding the Sunday Times archives, an advertisement from July 7 1996 said local supply of a product then labelled the Mahindra Utility Vehicle had begun two years before. It was a call inviting reputable dealerships to apply for distributorship.
Fast-forward to 2024 and Mahindra has established itself as a respectable brand in Mzansi, with a nationwide network comprising more than 80 dealerships.
Though the carmaker nurtured its reputation in sectors requiring tough, heavy-duty vehicle applications (farming and mining), in recent years Mahindra has been trying to appeal to a slightly more sophisticated buyer.
The XUV700, for example, came to market with more attractive styling than any Mahindra before it, with a modern cabin and impressive details such as exterior door handles that pop out electronically when unlocked.
Last year the Scorpio-N arrived and in its latest guise is a complete departure from its rudimentary forebears. So lauded is the model that it managed to earn a spot in the running for 2024 South African Car of the Year.
My time came to test the model last week, over a gruelling trek from Johannesburg to Gqeberha, leaving on Friday and returning on Sunday. The evaluation unit looked resplendent in its shade of brown, with an odometer showing less than 500km. Still a new vehicle.
Clearly, the styling of the new model was given clearer focus. The old Scorpio had a clumsy, giraffe-like stature. Thankfully, the Scorpio-N does not come across as awkward as its forebear — though it retains an upright posture, there is a greater sense of definition and a more muscular impression to its physique.
Following the tone set by the XUV700, the cabin of the Scorpio-N places greater emphasis on quality. Save for the use of piano black, materials are of a good standard.
The brand put its best foot forward by proffering the range-topping Z8 4XPlor Adventure to sample.
No clue why the title of an iconic BMW roadster is part of the handle (Z8), but the 4XPlor part refers to the all-wheel drive system, while adventure denotes the richest specification grade. The basic two-wheel drive Scorpio-N Z4 costs R477,199.
Our Z8 4XPlor Adventure is listed at R644,499. Included across the line-up is a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.
All models have three-row seating. Power throughout the range is provided by a 2.2l turbodiesel engine linked to a six-speed automatic.
You could think of the Scorpio-N as the bargain price alternative to traditional ladder-frame SUV options such as the Toyota Fortuner, which starts at R673,100.
The length and wheelbase dimensions of the Scorpio-N are close to that of the Fortuner, justifying the comparison.
Hopping into the Mahindra, finding a comfortable spot was easy, with electric seat adjustment for the driver. The leatherette upholstery (also brown-hued, matching the exterior of our car), has a durable look and feel.
Though it is does not offer a feast of technology to match loftier European and Japanese marques, the Scorpio-N is a big deal given how basic the predecessor was.
You get a decent infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless charging. The Sony sound system is brilliant, a lot better than one might expect.
Even more remarkable is the refinement of the power train. Its idle tone is hushed and vibrations are suppressed effectively, with shifts by the six-speed automatic dispatched in surprisingly smooth fashion. Around town the pairing operates unobtrusively in a slick manner not usually associated with Mahindra products. Serving 129kW/400Nm, the four-cylinder power source provides adequate shove in typical driving conditions.
It maintains the national limit happily but is less inclined to deliver much beyond that. Sprinting limitations aside, the stability of the Scorpio-N when pushed to higher speeds reveals why one is best advised to keep the cruise control pegged at 120km/h.
Ride quality is fair, striking an acceptable balance between passenger car comfort and the usual jitters associated with sturdy ladder-frame underpinnings. Remember the Scorpio-N 4Xplor Adventure is a proper 4x4, with a low-range transfer case and differential lock.
The fuel economy readout was in km/l format. We are told this can be switched to the l/100km measurement we are familiar with, but could not figure out how to do it. Driving to Gqeberha, average consumption was 17km/l (5.8l/100km). On returning home after the journey of 2,300km, the readout indicated an average of 13km/l (7.6l/100km). Quite reasonable, considering the vehicle was carrying five occupants and a loaded boot. Fuel tank capacity is 57l.
At the price, the Scorpio-N is an interesting proposition, but there are certain quirks to note.
Activating the recirculation on the climate control system at freeway speed results in a noise akin to being in the pressurised cabin of an aircraft. So noticeable is the din, you find yourself raising your voice in conversation.
Then there is the stop-start system, which is by far the worst ever fitted to any car now on sale. The system is abrupt in how it cuts power, with a significant delay before restart. Luckily it can be turned off — you just have to remember to do so every time you get behind the wheel.
As we alluded earlier, high-speed stability could use some enhancement. The infotainment system errs on the finicky side, while the advertised navigation system does not work at all. The third seating row can fold up when not in use but it still impinges on luggage space in a major way. The second row has an old-fashioned lap belt for the middle seat.
Endearingly, the “voice” in the dashboard that issues warnings (including low fuel level) has the sultry cadence and accent of a Bollywood star.
On the safety front, the range-topping Scorpio boasts six airbags. According to Mahindra, the model is the first body-on-frame sport utility vehicle to have achieved a five-star Global NCAP crash test rating.
At the price, the new Scorpio-N makes a reasonable case for itself, as a strong, handsome and well-resolved family vehicle.
