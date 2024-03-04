Soccer

‘Mshini is not overweight,’ insists Johnson after Chiefs’ poor draw against Birds

04 March 2024 - 11:23
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Nkosingiphile Ngcobo during Kaizer Chiefs' DStv Premiership match against Moroka Swallows at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has defended his ace midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo against insinuations he might be carrying extra weight that makes it difficult for him to perform at his best.

Johnson was asked about Ngcobo's fitness and Chiefs' general lack of intensity and cohesive play this year after playing to a third successive 0-0 draw in the three competitive games in 2024 in their dull DStv Premiership stalemate against Moroka Swallows on Saturday.

Sixth-placed Amakhosi failing to find the back of the net at FNB Stadium, against Birds in 14th place and with well-documented off-field problems, took them past 300 minutes without a goal in the restart from the seven-week break for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ngcobo, Chiefs' skilful attacking midfielder who recently extended his contract, is among Amakhosi's players who have looked out of sorts in recent games and the weight he appears to be carrying has been questioned.

“ I don't think 'Mshini' [Ngcobo] is overweight,” Johnson protested.

“I think he's fine but he may look overweight. I can tell you we have people who are looking at all these things. No players are looking overweight.

“We have one of the best fitness centres in the country and we have one of the best fitness measurements [systems] in the country and when we do all those things everything comes back perfectly. 

“Who are we as outside people to decide whether a person is fat or thin? Do I look fat?”

Kaizer Chiefs v Moroka Swallows, full highlights.

Johnson also disagreed when asked why his team has generally looked out of shape and lacking a quick rhythm in their play since the year started. The coach said he is happy with how Chiefs are playing but not satisfied with the technique and passes players sometimes use.

“I don't think we're moving the ball forward badly. I think we're not passing the ball right and therefore we don't see the intensity of the game.

“I think what you see [as a negative] is what I see as a plus, but at the same time I find myself questioning the technique we use sometimes. That for me is a problem.”

The “debate” ended there, with no clear indication whether an improved Chiefs will be on display when they host Lamontville Golden Arrows in Tuesday's league clash at FNB Stadium (7.30pm).

The Arrows match comes days before Chiefs meet Orlando Pirates in their Soweto derby clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), a fixture everyone looks forward to despite both Soweto giants playing a distant second fiddle to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league for almost a decade.

