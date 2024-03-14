The standard M Sport exhaust system delivers a hearty bass and dramatic overrun explosions in the Sport modes.
REVIEW | The BMW X6M Competition is an illogical fun machine
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
There are performance SUVs and then there’s the BMW X6M Competition — the funkier and curvier cousin of the X5M.
There are plenty of options in the sports SUV category, including Range Rover and Maserati alternatives and the perennial Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe and Porsche Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid coupe rivals. At R3.3m, however, the X6M is a relative bargain.
The X6M Competition can seat four or five people in luxury with room for holiday luggage in the boot, though it’s not as spacious as the more conventionally styled X5 SUV.
On test is the facelift model with technical revisions and more opulence for 2024.
Starting with the looks, the nose of the X6M is honed with a new design and black air intake section. Along with a black kidney grille they form a somewhat spindle shape. Other touches include narrower matrix LED lights and larger model badges amplify the war paint, as does the quartet of exhaust pipes.
Open the X6M’s doors and bright-red sports seats that cup your body come into view. They are comfy pews with full electric operation and illuminated model designation motifs in the headrests.
Along with the colourful BMW Curved Display and multifunction M steering wheel, the X6M cabin exudes an air of luxurious sophistication. Mostly, it’s an intuitive and ergonomic cabin with a wide, leather-clad centre storage that acts as an armrest. It has efficient temperature control and a comfort mode that softens steering, transmission responses and dampers.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
Optionally available luxury and tech include Fineline Black fine wood, Merino full leather trim, augmented view navigation, parking assistant professional and a high-end Bowers & Wilkins audio system.
The placement of the red M buttons and gear flaps behind the steering wheel, and the head-up display, ensures seamless interaction for a full attack on the roads.
The new model welcomes a 48V mild hybrid system with 9kW and 200Nm to the twin-turbo 4.4l V8 mated to an eight-speed gearbox. Engine outputs remain at 460kW and 750Nm for a brutal but silky power delivery that is able to flash from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds on its way to a 290km/h top speed.
The standard M Sport exhaust system delivers a hearty bass and dramatic overrun explosions in the Sport modes.
The high-performance X6 uses a permanent all-wheel drive system and an active M differential at the rear axle, but there is discomforting twitchiness when you hustle it fast. It’s probably the sheer size of the beast, or the readiness of the 4WD Sport mode to apportion more power to the rear axle to awaken controlled drifts.
Though it is exhilarating to drive fast, the new X6M Competition can also be a supreme cruiser when set to Comfort mode, which hushes up the engine and exhaust, and the adjustable dampers smooth out surface imperfections. With the air-conditioning set for room temperature and the mood lighting in relaxed mode, it dilutes the rage.
The fitted driver assistance systems, including self-braking, throttling, steering and parking assists, help in this regard, while the added advantage of a gentler driving style is lower fuel consumption. Driven like a torpedo the X6M Competition will drink fuel at an alarming 18l/100km as opposed to 13.1l/100km when driven in a civil manner.
The X6M Competition is the juggernaut in a four-model range comprising xDrive30d, xDrive40i and xDriveM60i models. That R1.5m separates the entry level diesel model from the test car is food for economy thought — unless you want the speed and rapid-fire exhaust pops.
If your intentions are simply to have a suave-looking SUV to cart the family and a golf bag around, then it’ll more than suffice. If not, BMW also sells the more practical X5M Competition.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
Tech Specs
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Type: Eight-speed auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: All-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
STANDARD FEATURES
Park distance control with camera front and rear, hill descent control, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise, daytime driving running lights, auto on/off and adaptive laser headlights, panoramic roof sliding, navigation, keyless access, cruise control, adaptive rain sensor wipers, driving modes, head-up display, tyre pressure sensor, electric tail gate, leather upholstery, ABS brakes, stability control, six airbags.
COST OF OWNERSHIP
BMW X6M Competition
Motor News star rating
The competition
