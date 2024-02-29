What a surprise on start-up, hearing the vehicle bark noisily into life. Most performance cars in 2024, even V8s, fire-up with a stifled tone. The Bimmer is loud and proud.
The driving position, while elevated, is textbook BMW in the way it ensconces one in the seat. Inside you will find the same theme of flamboyance seen outside, with aggressivelybolstered seats, a thick-grip steering wheel, carbon fibre inlays and red switchgear elements. Our unit was specified with an exuberant red upholstery shade. Not to all tastes.
Dial the X6 M into its most ferocious settings, with the stability control programme eased up a notch, it becomes a wild sparring partner. Given the mix of weight and excessive power, driving the vehicle spiritedly often feels like wrestling with a bear. Despite the suspension and electronic trickery, this is still a vehicle with a 212mm ground clearance and the mass of a small apartment.
REVIEW | Why the BMW X6 M has its XM sibling beat
It must be hard for legacy carmakers such as BMW now.
The balancing act of taking a brand with such a storied heritage and sporting pedigree into the future — without fully sacrificing core values — is no walk in the park.
Then again, the German manufacturer has not been conservative in its approach. It decided to make its first stand-alone Motorsport model since the M1, a sport-utility vehicle. It could have decided to reincarnate the stunning original supercar with a modern twist.
Instead, they gave us the frankly hideous XM. There was a time where purists recoiled at the prospect of M-badged SUV offerings, totally at odds with what the letter represented: sharp dynamics, low mass, even weight distribution and an overall character geared to sheer driving pleasure.
The weight and high centre of gravity associated with SUV body formats ensured an inherent compromise in the delivery of classic BMW Motorsport hallmarks. And yet, we are here to tell you this week that the hulking X6 M is probably the one to have — if you must acquire a BMW SUV with performance credentials.
First, there is the price. We are not suggesting buyers in this arena are looking for a bargain. But the X6 M Competition starts at R3,308,842 vs the R3,400,000 starting price of the XM. A saving is a saving.
Both employ the same 4.4l boosted V8 under the bonnet. The XM brings the perceived benefit of a hybrid system, which adds more weight to the mix.
Despite offering slightly more power, the standard XM has a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds — slower than the quoted 3.9 seconds of the X6 M Competition. Let's chat about the weight difference. The X6 comes in at 2,445kg and the XM tips the scales at 2,785kg.
In dimensions, the XM is slighter longer at 5,110mm compared with 4,948mm. Still, it is the X6 with a larger luggage compartment (580l) while the hybrid system of the XM reduces carrying capacity (527l).
While the X6 M might not be as authentic to the Motorsport spirit as an M2 or M3, there is an undeniable charm to the model, overlaid with a borderline obnoxious character.
The big BMW is no wallflower, lending itself to all sorts of clichés and comparisons with muscle-bound, whey-chugging weightlifting types. Note the 21-inch wheels at the front with 22-inch rollers at the rear contributing to a hot-rod-esque stance.
When the X6 was launched in 2008 it was considered an oddity. Rival German brands followed suit with similar SUV-coupé iterations and the genre is now commonplace.
This is not a scalpel-sharp, precision instrument such as an M4 CSL. It is a heavy, ferocious thing that happens to have space for five and a sensible boot.
In fairness, engaging the docile Comfort settings, the X6 M is able to handle itself with fair restraint. But the driver is always mindful of the 460kW/750Nm straining at the leash. Fuel consumption? Good luck keeping it anywhere near the claimed 12.5l/100km. And have fun replenishing the 83l tank.
Still, the savings you enjoyed from forgoing the XM have to be put to use somehow.
