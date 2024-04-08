Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 BMW iX1

08 April 2024 - 09:20 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he test drives the all-electric BMW iX1.

MORE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Honda Elevate

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the new Honda Elevate.
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Volvo EX30

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the new electric Volvo EX30.
Motoring
5 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 GWM ORA 400 GT

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the electric GWM ORA 400 GT.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Mercedes GLS impresses with composed handling, opulent interior Motoring
  2. Verstappen questions wisdom of Chinese Grand Prix sprint race Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 BMW iX1 Reviews
  4. Why Tesla’s bet on robotaxis is a long way from paying off news
  5. SAIC’s MG brand to bring in JSW and other local investors in India news

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show