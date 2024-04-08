Wits Business School and Fasset are ensuring women take their place in the boardroom

To empower women of colour to break through the gender barrier at boardroom level, Wits Business School (WBS) and the Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Fasset) launched the Women’s Leadership Development Programme in 2022. It's now in full swing, with 343 delegates having graduated to date.

The programme aims to ignite the careers of black, Indian and coloured women in the finance and accounting sectors, providing them with opportunities to develop their skills and confidence as future leaders of African organisations.

“The success of this programme is testament to the power of joining forces with like-minded partners,” says Leoni Grobler, director of executive education at WBS. “We are inspired by Fasset's level of commitment and passion when it comes to ensuring women find their voices as managers and leaders. At WBS, we share the same vision and we are excited to be able to impact the lives of so many women in this country.”

Fasset CEO Ayanda Mafuleka says that diversity at executive level needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency. “The slow pace of transformation of gender representation in African boardrooms is something we can no longer ignore. At Fasset, we strive to make a tangible difference to the lives of individuals as well as to facilitate the transformation of the sector as a whole. A lot still needs to be done to empower women in finance and accounting, but thanks to our partnership with WBS, we are already making great strides in a relatively short space of time.”

The opportunities offered as part of the Women’s Leadership Development Programme, funded by Fasset, include:

A customised Executive Development Programme (EDP) designed to enhance the leadership skills and competencies of C-suite executives. Delegates engage with strategic issues in both the local and international business environment, which allows them to enhance their capacity to make decisions relevant within the South African context.





A Management Advancement Programme (MAP) for future change leaders. Catering for senior executives and middle managers, it equips delegates with the necessary skills and competencies to deal with the demands of a changing global environment.

The interactive approach to teaching and learning adopted by WBS provides delegates with the chance to engage with thought leaders and trailblazers as part of their studies. Forum discussions, business simulations and group syndicate coaching sessions have been included to enhance the learning experience.

“It has been very gratifying to see our classrooms full to the brim with new delegates excited to be embarking on their learning and leadership journey. At WBS, we are humbled to be able to play a role in helping to fast-track the careers of these dynamic women and start to meaningfully close the persistent gender gap,” says Grobler.

Applications for the 2024 edition of the WBS Fasset Women's Leadership Development Programme are now open. For more information or to apply, visit the WBS website.

This article was sponsored by Wits Business School.