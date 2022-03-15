Multimedia

LISTEN | Ndlozi to SAHRC: 'Impose R50bn fines for racism in advertising'

15 March 2022 - 08:30 By MultimediaLIVE

EFF head of political education Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has suggested fining the SA advertising industry R50bn for practising racism over the years.  

Ndlozi made this recommendation during his testimony at the SA Human Rights Commission’s national inquiry into racism and discrimination in the advertising sector on Monday.  

 According to Nldozi, practical resolutions are the only way racism in the sector can be curbed.  

