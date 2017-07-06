The stepmother of a 17-year-old school girl‚ who died when they had a heated altercation on an overseas holiday‚ is yet to learn her fate from prosecutors in Mauritius.

Mundolene Vosloo‚ a former pupil at Hugenote High School in Springs‚ collapsed after allegedly being hit by Marietjie Vosloo‚ 34‚ at the Riu Creole hotel in Le Morne.

An autopsy revealed that the teenager had bleeding on the brain‚ after a once in a lifetime family holiday ended tragically more than nine months ago.

Vosloo‚ who had been in custody on the island ever since‚ appeared in the Bambous Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Die Burger reported on Thursday that she appeared on a preliminary charge.

The country’s director of public prosecutions must still decide if she will be formally prosecuted‚ once the official investigation into the teenager’s death is complete.