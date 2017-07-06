Acting Judge Corrie Van der Wetshuizen made this ruling as he dismissed preliminary points raised by BLF in response to Sanef’s urgent application.

Sanef and 11 journalists and editors want the court to interdict BLF from harassing‚ intimidating‚ assaulting and threatening journalists and editors over their reporting and analyses on corruption and state capture.

But before the urgent application could be heard‚ BLF lawyer Brendan Tshabangu raised a number of preliminary points that he thought would dispose of Sanef's application.

These included the fact that Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Gallens did not have the authority to bring the application on behalf of Sanef.

He also said the journalists listed in Sanef's application were not members of Sanef. As a result‚ Tshabangu argued‚ Sanef had no authority to bring the application on their behalf.

He also said the application was not urgent.