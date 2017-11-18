Bongo ‘tried to bribe’ parliament evidence leader of Eskom state capture inquiry

New State Security Minister Bongani Bongo is embroiled in a new bribery scandal.

This time Bongo is accused of offering a bribe, in a form of “blank cheque”, to the evidence leader of parliament’s state capture inquiry — Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

Vanara has made the shocking allegation in a sworn statement submitted to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.

Mbete has referred the matter to parliament’s joint ethics committee for further investigation.

Omie Singh, the co-chair of the ethics committee, is due to meet Vanara on Tuesday before tabling the matter to a full sitting of the body that monitors the ethical conduct of MPs and cabinet ministers.