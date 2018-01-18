Alleged mastermind of Mooinooi murder was ‘good friends’ with couple

The man considered to be the mastermind behind the murder of a couple from Mooinooi in North West said he was “good friends” with the couple and they had a “very good relationship”.

“They always came to visit me at the shop‚” the second accused testified on Thursday.

“I also helped them with their horses.”

He said he could not think of a possible motive for their murder.

The 52-year-old owner of a panel beating business appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court. He is one of eight suspects whose bail applications started on Thursday.

Joey and Anisha van Niekerk disappeared from their smallholding outside Mooinooi on December 10 last year. It was on the eve of the funeral of Joey’s father which they were set to attend in Pretoria. They never arrived. Their burnt out car was found on December 16 in the Magaliesburg area.

The charges against the six men and two women include kidnapping‚ rape‚ house break-in‚ murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances. According to the Criminal Procedure Act‚ the suspects in a sexual assault case may not be identified until they have pleaded.

The eight suspects have also been accused of torturing the couple.

The victims were kept in a container on one of the accused’s property and tortured before they were murdered.

Parts of the gallery in Court C were filled with family and friends dressed in black T-shirts that read‚ “Geregtigheid vir Joey & Anisha” (Justice for Joey & Anisha).

Pontsho Raikane led the second accused in his testimony who‚ like the first accused‚ claimed the police tortured and assaulted him to extract a confession.

The second accused testified he had repeatedly tried to lay a complaint with the station commander and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) after the assault‚ but it had fallen on deaf ears.