Transnet locomotives deal comes back to haunt Brian Molefe

17 June 2018 - 00:00 By CHANDRÉ PRINCE and MZILIKAZI wa AFRIKA
Former Transnet boss Brian Molefe could find himself facing criminal charges.
Image: Esa Alexander

Disgraced former Transnet boss Brian Molefe may have to pay back some of the almost R19-billion he is accused of squandering on a tainted locomotive deal while he was CEO of the state-owned rail and freight logistics company. 

A draft forensic report by Mncedisi Ndlovu & Sedumedi Attorneys, presented to the Transnet board this week, says Molefe should face criminal charges for a raft of fraud, corruption and financial misconduct offences relating to the purchase of 1,064 new locomotives.

It paints Molefe as a “liar” and says he and Gupta lieutenants Anoj Singh, Salim Essa and Iqbal Sharma were central to misrepresenting  to the board the true reasons for increasing the locomotive deal by almost R16-billion to R54-billion in 2014, and awarding the lucrative deal to Gupta-linked companies.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


