Black anchors accuse SuperSport of racism, pay disparity

24 June 2018 - 00:00 By KARYN MAUGHAN and GRAEME HOSKEN
SuperSport presenter Ashwin Willemse has said that the company tried to 'whitewash' his claims of institutionalised racism at the channel.
Black presenters at SuperSport have accused the channel of racism, victimisation, pay disparity and intimidation.

The claims are made in a letter by MVMT Attorneys, which is believed to have been written on behalf of anchors Owen Nkumane, Xola Ntshinga, Kaunda Ntunja and Gcobani Bobo.

The letter follows allegations by SuperSport presenter Ashwin Willemse that the company tried to “whitewash” his claims of institutionalised racism at the channel and that he was threatened with the loss of his contract if he pursued his litigation through the Equality Court against his co-presenters —  Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

SuperSport spokesman Clinton van der Berg confirmed they had received the letter and said the matter was being investigated. He denied any threat had been made against Willemse.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


