Ashwin Willemse's colleagues pen explosive letter accusing SuperSport of racism
24 June 2018 - 00:04
Allegations of racism have been levelled against SuperSport management by at least four black presenters.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.