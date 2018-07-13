A thief who tried to swim his way out of trouble by jumping into the sea at Jeffreys Bay had his plan foiled when a National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) boat was launched to "save" him.

The man‚ suspected of petty crime on the beach‚ had swum out to sea to behind the breaker line to avoid the capture of law enforcement officers at Supertubes‚ during a surf competition this week‚ said Rieghard Janse van Rensburg‚ NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander

"Concerns were raised after the man appeared to be in difficulty in the surf. The sea rescue craft Discovery Rescue Runner 12 was launched."

It turned out he needed a different kind of assistance - a lawyer.

Janse van Rensburg said the duty crew found the man "to be exiting the water onto the beach".

"He was taken into the custody of Law Enforcement officers without incident."

The thief may have had more than a pair of handcuffs to worry about during his dash into the sea‚ though. An international surfing competition at J-Bay this month was interrupted a couple of times by shark sightings.