Good girl! Dog traps skelm in swimming pool

A would-be thief chose the wrong house to break into when he ended up trapped in the swimming pool thanks to the fearless actions of a boerboel named Jess.

Jody Gabrielson told the Kormorant he was watching television in the early hours of Sunday morning at his home in Hartebeespoort in the North West, when he heard Jess barking.

Gabrielson looked out the window to see a man jump over the wall. The moment the would-be thief's feet hit the ground, the dog gave chase, driving him into the swimming pool.

He was trapped there as the boerboel sat at the edge of the pool, growling at the intruder every time he tried to move. When Gabrielson called his dog, the trespasser took the gap and bolted for the neighbour's wall - only to find pitbulls waiting for him on the other side.

Trapped, the man ran at Gabrielson with an axe and a scuffle ensued. Local security and members of the community policing forum, alerted to the incident, were soon on the scene and apprehended the intruder.

The intruder was charged with trespassing and possession of housebreaking implements.